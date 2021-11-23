2 Berbice women die from Covid

The Infectious Disease Hospital
Two more women who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 979.
The details on the latest fatalities are:
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Female
71
East Berbice- Corentyne
November 11
Fully Vaccinated
Female
93
East Berbice- Corentyne
November 12
Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, Guyana has recorded 89 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 37,445.
Nine persons are in the ICU, 69 in institutional isolation, 1,672 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 34,716.