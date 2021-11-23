2 Berbice women die from Covid

The Infectious Disease Hospital

Two more women who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the country’s death toll to 979.

The details on the latest fatalities are:

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Female

71

East Berbice- Corentyne

November 11

Fully Vaccinated

Female

93

East Berbice- Corentyne

November 12

Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, Guyana has recorded 89 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 37,445.

Nine persons are in the ICU, 69 in institutional isolation, 1,672 in home isolation, and four in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 34,716.