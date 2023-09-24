2 arrested with 12.5 lbs ganja at Bamia

Two men were arrested at the Bamia Police Checkpoint on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway with 12.5 pounds of marijuana.

The discovery was made at about 04:00h this morning when police ranks on mobile patrol duty at Bamia, Linden Highway, intercepted a vehicle with the suspected narcotics in the backseat. The driver and one other occupant who was in the vehicle at the time were arrested.

According to the police, the motor car (#PZX 5562) approached the Bamia Check Point en route to Georgetown. On seeing the Police ranks at the Checkpoint, the car suddenly turned around and sped off. The ranks gave chase and intercepted the vehicle.

A search of the car was conducted during which 12 bulky plastic bags were found on the passenger seat behind the driver. The parcels contained leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be Cannabis.

The two suspects – Leon Singh, a 30-year-old Construction Worker of Sophia, Georgetown and Jermain Sinclair, a 31-year-old Taxi Driver of New Amsterdam, Berbice – were told of the offence committed and cautioned but did not respond. They were arrested and escorted to Mackenzie Police Station, where the suspected narcotic was weighed in their presence and amounted to 12.5 pounds.

The suspects were placed into police custody pending charges.