2 arrested for armed robbery at supermarket in Diamond

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a report of ‘Break and Enter and Larceny’ which occurred on Monday, September 9, 2024, at ‘Rude Boy’ Supermarket located at Fourth Bridge, Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

Upon arrival at the scene ranks encountered four (4) armed males inside the establishment. The suspects then discharged several rounds in the direction of the policemen, who returned fire.

Three of the suspects however managed to escape, while one, identified as Junior Persaud, a 25-year-old of Lot 6 Riverview, Ruimveldt, Georgetown, was apprehended.

Persaud was questioned and based on information gathered the police proceed to the residence of one of the perpetrators identified as Dequan Small, a 22-year-old male of 732 Diamond, East Bank Demerara, who was arrested at his home.

A search of the residence where he was, arrested uncovered the following, ‘breaking devices’, a makeshift firearm, several car rims, and a small generator all suspected to have been stolen from ‘Rude Boy’ Supermarket.

Two (2) other suspects remain at large.

Investigating is ongoing.