2 arrested after police find shotgun at Arakaka mining camp

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force have unearthed an illegal firearm at a mining camp at Arakaka, Region One (Barima-Waini) and subsequently arrested two persons.

According to reports, officers from the Arakaka Police Station, acting on information received in relation to an alleged Simple Larceny report, raided two Mining Camps – one at Kamwatta, North-West District, and one at Skull Mountain, Arakaka.