2 arrested after police find shotgun at Arakaka mining camp

The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
The unlicensed firearm found at the Arakaka mining camp in Region One

Ranks of the Guyana Police Force have unearthed an illegal firearm at a mining camp at Arakaka, Region One (Barima-Waini) and subsequently arrested two persons.

According to reports, officers from the Arakaka Police Station, acting on information received in relation to an alleged Simple Larceny report, raided two Mining Camps – one at Kamwatta, North-West District, and one at Skull Mountain, Arakaka.

During the Police operation, the ranks unearthed one unlicensed 12-gauge Shotgun without cartridges.

Two suspects were arrested pending further investigations.

