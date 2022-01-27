$2.2B set aside to amplify sport sector in 2022

A sum of $2.2 billion has been allocated to expand and develop the nation’s sport sector in 2022.

This was announced by Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, while presenting Budget 2022 to the National Assembly Wednesday.

“The sports programme aims to ensure that all Guyanese are provided with opportunities to participate in sporting activities, thereby channeling energies, abilities and talents to contribute meaningfully to national development, in its various dimensions,” Dr. Singh said.

Dr. Singh said some $1.4 billion is budgeted for sports infrastructure and development.

Money will be injected into the completion of the synthetic tracks in Regions Six and Ten; the multi-purpose sports facilities; the erection of stands at the National Track and Field Centre; rehabilitation works at the National Stadium to support the Cricket Academy.

Of this amount, $250 million is also budgeted for the continued improvement of the community grounds.

In 2021, 25 community grounds across Regions One, Two, Three, Four, Five, Six, Seven and 10 were upgraded. Also, preparatory works have begun for the construction of the multi-purpose sports facilities at Regions Two, Six and 10.

Meanwhile, Budget 2022 provide another $45.8 million for maintenance works to sports facilities including McKenzie Sports Club, Kwakwani Recreational Centre, National Aquatic Centre and Colgrain Pool.

“To ensure that we deliver on His Excellency’s vision of a “bottom-up approach” to the development of sports, we have strived to strengthen our partnerships with sports associations; also, we continue to place emphasis on the community grounds,” the Minister said.