$2.1B to widen East Bank highway from Grove to Timehri



Traffic on the East Bank Demerara road. [GINA Photo] Traffic on the East Bank Demerara road. [GINA Photo]

Budget 2022 proposes the allocation of $2.1B for the widening and paving of the East Bank Highway from Grove to Timehri.

This was announced by Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh who noted too that preparatory work has also been initiated in relation to the widening of the East Coast Highway from Annandale to Mahaica.

Speaking directly on the traffic congestion on the East Bank Highway, the Finance Minister reiterated that the government is committed to resolving this issue.

He reminded of the initiatives which have already materialised and those currently in progress to address this issue of traffic congestion. He was referring to the Diamond to Mocha bypass road and the new four-lane highway from Mandela to Diamond.