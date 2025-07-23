1st primary school commissioned in Meriwau

In a landmark moment for the indigenous community of Meriwau in South Central Rupununi, Region Nine, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, officially commissioned the first-ever primary school in the village on Tuesday.

This is a development that represents a critical step toward bridging the education gap in hinterland regions.

The $30M facility was welcomed with joy and heartfelt gratitude by residents of the community who have long awaited local access to quality education.

Until now, children in Meriwau, a predominantly indigenous Wapichan village, had to travel to neighbouring communities such as Shulinab to attend school, often covering long distances on foot. This challenge led to irregular attendance and in many cases, children being deprived of consistent education.

The newly completed school has enrolled 29 pupils and features modern classrooms and a teacher’s quarters. Construction of a kitchen is currently underway, which will support the delivery of the Government’s school feeding programme, ensuring that every child has access to nutritious meals.

Minister Manickchand emphasized that this project is not an isolated achievement, but part of a broader commitment to education access and equity across Guyana, especially in underserved hinterland regions and further reminded attendees that the government’s broader goal is to eliminate educational disparities, particularly in Indigenous and remote communities.

In Region Nine alone, the government is currently constructing 22 nursery schools, 7 primary schools and 9 secondary schools.

Furthermore, a $350 million secondary school is soon to break ground in Shulinab, a neighboring village. This new institution is expected to serve approximately 250 students from nearby communities including Katu’ur, Parikwaranau, Quiko, Baitoon, Meriwau, and Potarinau.

The facility will feature classrooms, science and IT labs, a dormitory, cafeteria, and other essential amenities to support both academic learning and student welfare.

The village of Meriwau has a population of approximately 300 residents and has traditionally relied on subsistence farming and cattle rearing. Without a local school, many children dropped out early or never enrolled due to the hardship of travel and lack of accommodations. The new school marks a pivotal change in the community’s development and will reduce these barriers significantly.

The school’s design also incorporates infrastructure to support teachers who will be stationed in Meriwau. The teacher’s quarters, already completed, ensures that qualified educators can reside in the village full-time.

The Ministry has also committed to sending trained teachers and providing ongoing professional development to maintain high teaching standards.