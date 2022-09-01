1st match of CPL 2022: King’s royal 89 sets up thumping win for Tallawahs over Patriots

Brandon King’s classy 89, augmented by a supportive knock from Kennar Lewis, set up a dominant 47-run win for Jamaica Tallawahs against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the first match of the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), played at Warner Park in St Kitts & Nevis.

Tallawahs posted 183-2 in their allotted 20 overs, and turned in a collective bowling effort that restricted Patriots to 136-8 in their 20 overs.

In the chase, Patriots had a slow start, losing Evin Lewis, Dewald Brevis and Darren Bravo in the first ten overs. At the halfway stage, the Patriots were 59-3, with Fletcher holding things together and Rutherford finding his groove.

Lewis was first to be dismissed, caught at long leg for four off the bowling of Mohammad Amir, while Brevis was bowled all ends up by Imad Wasim for 14. The out-of-favour Bravo was removed for one, caught at wide third man attempting to slash a delivery for six. Fletcher then eventually succumbed to spaceman Gordon for a 34-ball 31.

Patriots found it difficult to score freely, as Gordon then took a return catch to remove the elder Bravo (13) when the score was at 102-5 in 14.2 overs.

The dangerous Rutherford slammed four sixes in his promising 33 from 22 balls, but he was removed by Gordon with the next ball after the one that caused Bravo’s departure.

The Tallawahs kept the screws on the Patriots, and eventually won the game. Gordon claimed 3-32 while Wasim and Miguel Pretorious each took two wickets.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots had earlier won the toss and had elected to bowl first. West Indies opener Brandon King and his muscular partner Kennar Lewis contributed 116 runs to the Tallawahs’ score in an opening stand that lasted for 14.3 overs. Jaden Carmichael, a 19-year-old left-arm spinner, was the shining light in the middle of destruction from King and Lewis. Carmichael bowled a maiden over, but was struck for a 111-metre six.

Lewis faced 46 balls for his 48 runs, which included six maximums, but he was the first of the Tallawahs to be dismissed, by the same Carmichael. King, continuing his royal rampage at Warner Park, raced to 89 from 57 balls – his second highest CPL total – during which the classy opener struck six maximums and eight fours before he was out chasing a wide one, eventually caught at long-on by Darren Bravo, off the bowling of Dwayne Bravo with the score at 167-2.

Skipper Rovman Powell added the fireworks at the end to take his team to 183-2 in 20 overs. Powell slammed three sixes and a solitary four in his unbeaten 30 from 15 balls. Carmichael ended with 1-22 in three overs, while Bravo had 1-46 from his four overs.

St Lucia Kings will take on TKR from 10am, while Patriots will play Royals at 7pm at Warner Park, St Kitts.