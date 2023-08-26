19-year-old motorcyclist dies in Berbice accident

Dead Rahul Thakoor (Inset) and his motorcycle

Police in Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), are investigating a fatal accident involving two motorcycles that claimed the life of 19-year-old Rahul Thakoor.

The accident occurred around 00:01h this morning on the #11 Public Road, East Berbice.

Reports are that Thakoor of Lot 19 Angoys Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice was driving motorcycle #CJ 2552, while the other motorcycle #CL 4458, was driven by Keon Williams, a 24-year-old of Lot 109 Fort Ordinance, East Canje, Berbice; and pillion rider Lennox Reid, an 18-year-old of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam Berbice.

Enquiries disclosed that motorcycle #CJ 2552 and motorcycle #CL 4458 were both proceeding East on the northern drive lane of the # 11 Public Road at a fast rate. Williams claims that the now-deceased motorcyclist undertook his motorcycle (# CL 4458) and clipped the said motorcycle handle, causing both motorcyclists to lose control.

Motorcyclist Rahul Thakoor then collided with a GPL lamp pole on the northern side of the road while the driver and the pillion rider of motorcycle # CL 4458 (Keon Williams and Lennox Reid) fell on the road surface where they received injuries on their bodies.

Thakoor was unconscious, while Williams and Reid were picked up in a conscious state by public-spirited citizens and taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where they were seen and examined by the doctor on duty.

Thakoor later succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical treatment. Williams and Reid were treated and admitted for observation in the Accident & Emergency Unit. Their conditions are regarded as stable.

Both motorcycles were lodged in the Central Police Station compound to be examined by the License and Certifying Officer.

Investigations are in progress.