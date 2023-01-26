19-Y-O wanted man surrenders to Police

Black Immigrant Daily News

O’Neil Benn, 19, also known as “Hot Skull”, who was wanted by the police, last evening surrendered.

The lad, who was wanted for a number of armed robbery offences, turned himself over to a relative and representatives of a non-governmental organisation, who then brought him to the Central Police Station, New Amsterdam Berbice.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and placed in custody.

He was examined for marks of violence and four wounds that appeared to be gunshots injuries were seen on his right foot and buttocks.

Benn was later escorted to the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

The 19-year-old sustained the injuries following a recent shootout with Police earlier this week. During that incident, he had eluded captive.

Investigations are continuing.

NewsAmericasNow.com