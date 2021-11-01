19-Y-O wanted for attempted sexual assault of girl, 15

A 19-year-old lad is wanted by police for the attempted sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl which occurred during the wee hours of Sunday.

The incident occurred in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

According to a statement from the police, the victim and suspect are related and on the day in question, the girl was asleep when she felt someone choking her.

“She opened her eyes and saw it was the suspect, who is a male relative. A scuffle ensued which awoke other householders and he released her and fled the scene,” the statement explained.

The matter was reported to the police who have since launched an investigation.