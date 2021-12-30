19-Y-O murder suspect nabbed in Suriname



Murder suspect: Ezekiel Hawker Murder suspect: Ezekiel Hawker

Police have arrested Ezekiel Hawker also known as “Alpha”, 19, of Forshaw Street, Queenstown, Georgetown, who was wanted for the murder of 28-year-old Deon Charles of Middle Road, La Penitence, Georgetown, which also occurred on December 24 in Albouystown, Georgetown.

Charles was shot dead in execution-style whilst standing on James Street talking with friends.

It was reported that a white Toyota Axio drove up and stopped in front of him. Two males exited the back seat of the car and approached Charles but soon after a loud explosion suspected to be a gunshot was heard.

Charles reportedly fell to the ground and the two men immediately re-entered the car, which sped off the scene. He was taken to the GPHC where he was pronounced dead.

See full statement by Crime Chief, Mr. Wendell Blanhum:

Pursuant to an ongoing investigation of murder committed on Deon Charles in Albouystown on 24th December, 2021, the suspect *Ezekiel Hawker* aka *”Alpha”* for whom a WANTED BULLETIN was issued was arrested on Wednesday 27th December, 2021 by law enforcement officials in Suriname who were informed by local investigators that the suspect had fled the jurisdiction in an attempt to evade capture.

As a result of the collaborative efforts, *Ezekiel Hawker* was handed over by the officials from Suriname to our local investigators who promptly arrested him and placed him in custody.

Subsequently, the allegation of Murder committed on Deon Charles was put to Ezekiel Hawker aka “Alpha” and he admitted to committing the act, under caution.

Hawker told investigators that he shot and killed Deon Charles, who had previously shot him on two occasions, after seeing him on Christmas eve night on James Street, Albouystown.

Investigators also have in custody the driver of the motorcar which transported the suspect to and from the scene. He is also cooperating with the detectives.

The probe is ongoing and upon completion, the case file will be sent for legal advice.

Further, the Guyana Police Force would like to take this opportunity to thank our law enforcement counterparts in Suriname who, over the years, have offered vital support to the GPF in apprehending suspects who have fled our jurisdiction and promptly handing them over for investigations to proceed.

Finally, in recent times, suspects of high profile crimes have opted to flee the jurisdiction believing that they will forever evade justice. Rest assured that the GPF intends to relentlessly pursue any suspect who adopts this course of action.