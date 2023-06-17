19-Y-O killed at Laing Avenue; suspect’s house set on fire

Dead: Dequan Pyle

A teenager was killed early this morning while attempting to part a fight between his sisters and other females at West Ruimveldt in Georgetown.

Dead is 19-year-old Dequan Pyle, a labourer of lot 4 Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt. The incident occurred sometime around 06:30h.

Police reports revealed that Pyle was trying to part a fight involving his sisters and some other females in the neighbourhood, when the male partners of the other females also intervened.

The police say one of the males, who was armed with a piece of wood, hit the teenager to the back of his head and he fell to the ground motionless.

The suspect then dropped the wood, and he along with the others began to pelt bottles and bricks at the teenager’s relatives, before making good their escape.

The destroyed house at Laing Avenue, West Ruimveldt

Pyle was then taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was pronounced dead by a doctor on duty. His body is presently at the GPHC mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination (PME).

According to the police, investigations are in progress to locate the 30-year-old male suspect and his accomplices.

Meanwhile, the early morning incident that led to the death of the teenager has resulted in tensions flaring in the area.

In fact, hours later, the Laing Avenue home of the alleged killer was set on fire.

Firefighters responded swiftly to the scene and managed to put out the blaze but not the wooden house was completed destroyed.

The motive behind the suspected arson attack is currently under investigation.