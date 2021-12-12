19-Y-O arrested for rape of girl, 16,

Police in Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) have arrested a 19-year-old male, who is being accused of raping an intoxicated 16-year-old female.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Friday.

Investigations revealed that the victim and the alleged suspect are known to each other.

On Friday, at about 17:00h, the suspect picked up the victim from her home with his motorcar and along with two of her friends. They then consumed alcohol.

“It is further alleged that while transporting the victim back home (she was intoxicated) the suspect stopped the car and forcefully committed the act without her consent,” the police said in a statement.

A report was made to the police and the victim was escorted to a medical facility, where she was seen and examined.

The suspect was then contacted and told of the allegation of rape and cautioned but he denied it.

Nevertheless, he was placed into custody pending investigation.