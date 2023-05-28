19 murder charges for teen who started Mahdia Dorm fire

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Shalimar Ali-Hack, has recommended that 19 murder charges be instituted against the teenager who allegedly started last Sunday’s tragic fire at the Mahdia Secondary School Dormitory, according to well-placed sources.

The inferno killed 18 female students between the ages of 12 to 17 and a five-year-old boy, who was the son of the dorm parents.

Days following the horrific incident, the Guyana Police Force disclosed that the fire was started by one of the female students at the dorm after her cellular phone was taken away by the Dorm’s mother and a teacher.

Initial information received from sources close to the investigation had revealed that the teen in question was reportedly previously suspended for engaging in activities contrary to the rules of the institution and was involved in an argument with the administrators during which she allegedly threatened to cause “trouble.”

The fire was set in the bathroom area of the dormitory, The teenager had to undergo psychological supervision, this publication was told last week.

Those who died as a result of the fire are Tracil Thomas; Lisa Roberts; Delicia Edwards; Lorita Williams; Natalie Bellarmine; Arriana Edwards; Cleoma Simon; Subrina John; Martha Dandrade; Loreen Evans; Belnisa Evans; Mary Dandrade; Omerfia Edwin; Nickleen Robinson; Sherina Daniels; Eulander Carter; Andrea Roberts; Rita Jeffrey, and five-year-old Adanye Jerome.

According to a Guyana Fire Service press release, 14 youths died at the scene of the fire and the other five died at Mahdia District Hospital.

The Mahdia school dormitory housed students from the communities of Karisparu, El Paso, Micobie and Chenapao, Region Eight.