$182M in contracts signed for more road works in Albouystown, Castello Housing Scheme

The Independence Boulevard in Albouystown

Contracts to the tune of $182 million were yesterday signed to advance phase two of rehabilitative works on a number of roads in Albouystown and Castello Housing Scheme, West La Penitence, Georgetown.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar, along with his Permanent Secretary, Vladium Persaud facilitated the signing of 16 contracts, to build eight streets and three bridges in the area.

Some of the contracts were awarded to residents of the communities.

One recipient, Angelina Christie, representing Angel’s General Enterprises, said that she is elated to have the opportunity to contribute to her community.

“I feel so good because I know that the government is working, and I’m happy that they called us out, as persons living in the community, and contractors, and they’ve given us this work to do, and I am so happy that I can employ persons who live here too,” she said.

Another recipient, Fibian Jessop, said, “I feel overwhelmed today, and thankful to the government for giving us this chance. I did phase one, and it was approved by the government, they gave me a chance to be a contractor, and it was satisfactory. I’m very much pleased,”

Meanwhile, Minister Indar reminded them that development is a gradual process, one that will continue in communities across the country.

“We will continue to press forward in this community, to build out community. We will have the people in this community doing the building out. That is what we said in the beginning, and that is what we are doing,” he said.

Phase One of this project saw the completion of 1.8 kilometers of road works, including the now revamped Independence Boulevard.

Approximately $140 million was expended to build the eight streets and four connecting bridges, as part of this phase.