18-Y-O dies in Essequibo Coast accident

An 18-year-old is now dead after the motorcycle he was operating crashed into a car along the Reliance Public Road, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Dead is Nyol Gittens of Henrietta, Essequibo Coast.

The incident occurred about 11:30h on Sunday as Gittens was proceeding along the Reliance Public Road at a fast rate of speed.

At the time, the motorcyclist attempted to overtake a motorcar when another car was proceeding on the opposite lane. However, Gittens decided to return to his lane but unfortunately, it was too late.

As a result, he lost control of the motorcycle and collided into the car he was overtaking.

Gittens fell onto the roadway and sustained injuries about his body. He was picked up and taken to the Suddie Public Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

The teen, who was in an unconscious state, received medical attention but subsequently succumbed to his injuries at about 18:00h at the said health facility.

The driver of the vehicle is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.