18-Y-O dies in Corentyne car crash

Bibi Aleah Ali

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating a fatal incident which occurred on Monday, July 22, 2024 at about 02:10hrs on Kiltern Public Road Corentyne Berbice, involving Motor Car # PAF 6330 owned and driven by Niraz Sukdeo Male Guyanese of East Indian Descent , Age 24 years, a Medical Technologist of Lot 14 Lancaster Village Corentyne Berbice, and occupant Bibi Aleah Ali, (deceased) wife of the driver, Female Guyanese of East Indian Descent, Age 18 years, also a Medical Technologist of the said address .

Initial investigations revealed the Motor Car #PAF 6330 was processing North along the Western drive lane on the said road allegedly at a fast rate of speed when the driver who suspected to be under the influence of alcohol lost control of the said vehicle which collided with a Crain that was parked on the Western Parapet along the said road, and ended up into a canal on the Eastern side of the said road.

As a result of the impact, Bibi Aleah Ali flung out of the vehicle and into the canal. They both received injuries, and were picked up by Public spirited Citizens and conveyed to Anamayah Memorial Hospital and Skeldon Public Hospital respectively where Bibi Aleah Ali was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty, while the driver was admitted a patient at the Anamayah Hospital suffering from multiple injuries.

Investigations are continuing.