18 officers poised for future leadership of GDF

Eighteen officers, including one lieutenant commander and 17 captains, have completed the Senior Command and Staff Course Number Nineteen (SCSC#19). The 16-week course, which was conducted under the tutelage of the Colonel Cecil Martindale Command and Staff School (CCMCSS), officially concluded on July 12, 2024, following a significant ceremony held at the Executive Room, Base Camp Ayanganna, Thomas Lands.

The SCSC is the highest internal level of training for officers of the Force, offering a unique and privileged opportunity. It is crucial in preparing the officers for the future leadership of the Force and is intricately and comprehensively designed to equip the officers with the necessary competencies to function as Grade Two Staff Officers and Combat Team Commanders.

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Brigadier Omar Khan, MSS, during his feature remarks, congratulated the officers on their successful completion of the course.

Brigadier Khan also utilised the opportunity to charge the officers to demonstrate competencies suitable for future leaders of the Force.

He also reminded the officers that the GDF is pledged in service to Guyana and its people, and it is their responsibility to propel the Force professionally to achieve and maintain its mandate. The CDS also reiterated his command philosophy, which abbreviates SIM and speaks to Sound, Image, and Movement. “You must consider yourselves as leaders in every sense of the word: in your sound, image, and movement. It is important that you recognise your achievements and the importance of the contributions you will have to make for the betterment and progress of this Force,” he posited.

Commanding Officer of the Training Corps and Director of SCSC#19, Lieutenant Colonel Harold Fraser, during opening remarks, highlighted the importance of the officer’s presence on the course. He underscored that the objective and achievement of the course were to stretch the officers’ capabilities and prepare them for the multifaceted demands of senior leadership. “Over the past 16 weeks, you have been engaged in a transformative experience that tested your intellect, challenged your perspectives, and forged lasting professional bonds. SCSC#19 has not only enhanced your strategic and operational knowledge but also challenged your leadership abilities and tested your resilience,” he said.

SCSC#19 was organised over three terms, covering the following subject areas: Minor Staff Duties and Operational Staff Work, Communication Skills Studies, and Joint Operational Planning. Its content included Military Components, Command and Leadership, Internal Security and Stability Operations, Peace Operations, Military Law and Law of Armed Conflict, Military Theories, Administration and Logistics, and Research Paper Writing, among others.

Additionally, for the first time, students of the course were exposed to new content, including Business Analytics, Big Data, problem-solving involving Harvard University Case Studies, and Mind Mapping.

Major Kareem Graham was adjudged Best Graduating Student, a testament to his outstanding performance and dedication. He also received the prize for Best Service Paper. The Runner-up prize went to his counterpart, Captain Wavon Samuels, whose exceptional work was also recognised.

The CDS, branch heads, senior officers, officers, warrant officers, senior non-commissioned officers, soldiers, and civilian staff extend their heartfelt congratulations to the officers for their recent achievements. We are grateful for your dedication and hard work and wish you all the best in your future endeavours on your military journey. [Press Release]