18 new COVID-19 cases; 1 in ICU

The Ministry of Health has reported that 18 more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Consequently, active cases in Guyana have now gone up to 463. This includes one patient in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining persons in either home (449) or institutional (13) isolation.

Three other persons are also in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, the country’s death toll remains at 1275 while some 68,719 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus to date.