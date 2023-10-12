18 companies receive National Quality Awards

The National Quality Awards that were presented

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) Wednesday evening awarded 18 companies at the fourth edition of the National Quality Awards, at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, Georgetown.

Acting Director of Commerce at the Ministry of Tourism Industry and Commerce, Cameron Baird said a total of 105 companies applied to be part of National Quality Awards of which 62 were deemed eligible.

During the ceremony, Baird noted the interest shown in business standards is commendable, especially since a wide range of businesses have been awarded.

“Standards provide a foundation upon which businesses can thrive, innovate, and compete globally. There are cornerstones in quality and safety in our increasingly interconnected world, they serve as a common language that businesses consumers, and regulators can rely on to ensure that products and services meet global expectations,” she noted.

She added that the message of standards is resonating within corporate Guyana and hopes that this will inspire citizens to expand their understanding and appreciation of standards.

This in turn will place greater responsibility in the public and private sectors in the production of goods and services which will be collectively beneficial to the country.

Further, the acting director stated that standards are linked to the country’s development agenda, noting the importance of standards as Guyana transforms into a developed country.

“We are transitioning from a developing to a developed country, while major infrastructural development, health transportation, and sport are key markers of a country’s development status. This paradigm shift also requires us resetting our minds as citizens and the way we were accustomed to doing things. It means that ad hoc approaches would have to be replaced with consistent and structured operational systems. This new Guyana demands greater accountability and predictability in all sectors,” Baird noted.

Guyana is now on the world economic stage and is expected to meet certain standards when doing business.

As major international companies source business from Guyana, they also come with core expectations. It therefore means that local companies must be prepared to operate at the international level because the bar has been raised.

The GNBS also launched the “GNBS 901 – Quality Management System for Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises.” [DPI]