17-year-old girl drowns during family outing at Wismar

A 17-year-old girl drown on Sunday during an outing at a creek in Wismar, Linden, Region 10.

Dead is Nazana Samaroo of Lot 33 Little Diamond Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara.

According to the police, Samaroo was on a family outing in the company of her 34-year-old mother Lizanna Anderson; 40-year-old foster father Keon McPherson and her five siblings at a creek in Wismar.

However, at about Time: 17:30h, she and her eight-year-old brother decided to go swimming and after some time he noticed that his sister who attempted several times to swim across the creek was missing and he raised an alarm.

Police said that a search of the entire area was immediately done by family and other public-spirited persons and the body of the now deceased teenager was found at the bottom of the creek.

She was escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

“There were no marks of violence seen on the body. The body is presently lying at the Pensioners Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination,” a police statement on Monday said.