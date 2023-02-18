17-Y-O girl killed in Coldingen accident, sister hospitalised

A teenager was killed on Friday evening after she and her sister, while on an electric bike, were struck by a motorcar on the Coldingen Public Road, East Coast Demerara.

The dead girl has been identified as 17-year-old girl Bibi Sophia Mohammed of lot 366 Non-Pariel Railway Embankment, ECD. Her 16-year-old sister, Maria Mohammed, was riding the bike while Sophia was the pillion rider.

The accident occurred at about 17:30hrs on Friday involving Motor Lorry GRR 3130, owned by R and B Investment and driven by a 67-year-old driver from Annandale, ECD.

Reports are that the motor lorry was proceeding north along the western side of the Coldigen Public Road when the driver alleged that he approached the main road, stopped and observed the traffic before going onto the access road.

The driver said that when he drove off, he felt his lorry ‘bump up’ and when he came out he saw two girls lying on the road next to an electric cycle.

Persons rushed to the scene, and the girls were picked up and escorted to Georgetown Public Hospital, where they were seen and examined by a Doctor.

On arrival, Bibi Mohammed was pronounced dead, and Maria Mohammed is undergoing medical attention.

The driver is presently in custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation.