17-Y-O among 7 arrested; bike recovered as Police probes $30M robbery outside bank



The location where the daring daylight robbery occurred

Seven persons, including a 17-year-old boy, have been arrested in relation to the daring daylight robbery which occurred outside of Republic Bank, Rose Hall Town, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

This was confirmed by Divisional Commander Jairam Ramlakhan during an interview with this publication. He noted that six of the suspects were arrested yesterday while the seventh one, the teenager, was detained today as investigations widened.

Investigators have also recovered the motorcycle which was used as the getaway vehicle following the robbery which occurred at around 10:20h on Monday.

Commander Ramlakhan has since expressed surprise and disappointment in the poor quality of images retrieved from the commercial bank’s CCTV system, noting that big companies should invest in getting better quality equipment.

As the probe continues, he explained that authorities are trying to enhance the images. Ramlakhan noted too that investigators are working on the theory that the robbery could have been an “inside job”.

A businesswoman was robbed of $30M – $18.5M in cash and $13M on cheques – as she was making her way to Republic Bank to make a deposit. The businesswoman was in the company of an employee when she was accosted by a lone gunman shortly after she exited a vehicle outside of the bank.