The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

People on Regent Street

A total of 70,943 novel coronavirus infections have been detected in the country since the first case was recorded in March 2020.

Within the last 24-hours, 17 new infections were registered. There are currently six persons in the hospitals, two of whom are in the ICU while 281 are isolating at home.

Three individuals are in institutional quarantine, 69,376 have recovered, and 1,278 have died.