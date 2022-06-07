17% increase in armed robberies in Region 3 – Commander

Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) has recorded a 17% increase in armed robberies, according to the divisional commander, Mahendra Siwnarine.

“For the later part of last month, we would have seen a slight increase in robbery under arms, we had a 17 per cent increase in terms of robbery under arms…but the positive thing from that is that all those robberies were solved, persons were arrested and are currently before the court in all instances,” the Commander noted.

He was at the time speaking during a recent programme produced by the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

While he did not divulge any more information on this matter, the Commander noted that in order to improve on policing in the division, he has taken advice some citizens.

It was only two months ago that Siwnarine assumed the post of Commander for Region Three.

“Following those feedback [from citizens], we would have made some adjustment in terms of rotating ranks among the station. The idea behind for ranks to not get too familiar at one location but to have constant rotation so they can always be interactive with members of the public,” he explained.

For areas like Bonasika, which is the most remote outpost according to the Commander, ranks are rotated every six weeks.

Commander Siwnarine also noted that the they will continue to work with members of the public in order to continue improving the work of the GPF.

“Based on the feedback that we’re getting from members of the public, indeed the support is there, but there is huge room for improvement in our performance,” he explained.

As such, the Commander is continuing implement community policing groups, youth groups, and scout groups in all areas of the division.

“Currently, other than Parfaite (La Parfaite Harmonie) we have youth groups on both Leguan, Wakenaam, both on the West Coast and West Bank, and in addition to the youth groups, we’ve had new members showing interest joining the scout from those youth groups. It’s a continuous process and persons keep coming forward and showing their interest,” he added.