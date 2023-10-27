169 cancer diagnosis recorded last year as Health Ministry looking to enhance services nationwide

Coordinator of the Chronic Diseases Unit at the Health Ministry Dr Dianele Drepaul

The Ministry of Health is actively engaged in broadening its cancer services, extending its reach to remote regions throughout the country.

Dr. Dianele Drepaul, Coordinator of the Chronic Diseases Unit, shared insights during the ‘Health Matters’ programme on the ministry’s Facebook page, citing statistics from the local cancer registry that revealed 169 individuals diagnosed with various cancers last year, predominantly in Georgetown.

Dr. Drepaul stated, “We need to expand services to reach more people because we know it’s a little bit difficult for people from the hinterland to come to town.”

To address this, the Ministry of Health is actively working towards acquiring three additional mammography machines strategically stationed in three other regions to alleviate the travel burden to Georgetown.

Emphasising the commitment to combat the spread of cancer, Dr. Drepaul mentioned ongoing efforts to update guidelines, with a new guideline set to be launched by the end of the month.

Technical Officer for Cancer, Dr Martin Campbell

Dr. Martin Campbell, the Technical Officer for Cancer, acknowledged the existing public-private partnership with the Cancer Institute of Guyana, highlighting its radiation services for breast cancer.

He affirmed the ministry’s vision to expand treatment and diagnostic services.

In addition to treatment programmes, the ministry is focusing on enhancing the skills of health workers through training sessions, covering various aspects of cancer-related issues, including symptoms and care.

The collaboration extends to several Non-governmental Organisations (NGOs), with the ministry hosting diverse activities such as tree-wrapping exercises, health walks, fairs, and fundraisers to commemorate and celebrate Cancer Awareness Month this year. [Department of Public Information]