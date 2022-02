The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Citizens in the capital city, Georgetown wearing masks as outlined in the Covid-19 Emergency Measures

The Ministry of Health today reported that it has recorded 160 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 62,061.

There are 17 persons in the ICU, 89 in institutional isolation, 3038 in home isolation, and 23 in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 57,729 while the death toll is 1188.