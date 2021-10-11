16-Y-O injured in boat collision in Canje Creek

A 16-year-old is currently receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he received injuries in a boat collision in the Canje Creek, Berbice.

The incident occurred at around 08:00hrs on Sunday.

Reports are that a boat operated by a 23-year-old man had just dropped off a passenger at the wharf under the Canje Bridge when another boat crashed into it.

As a result, the 16-year-old of Semple Street, Sheet Anchor, East Canje, who was one of the occupants in the one of the boats, received injuries about his body.

He was rushed to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and later transferred to the Georgetown Hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.