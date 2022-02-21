16-Y-O girl allegedly raped by ‘Facebook friend’

Police in Regional Division Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) are currently investigating a report of an alleged rape committed on a 16-year-old girl.

The incident occurred at around 20:00h on Sunday at the victim’s residence. She was home alone at the time.

According to the police, the victim and suspect are known to each other via the social media platform, Facebook.

On the night in question, the suspect reportedly showed up at the victim’s home and as soon as she opened the door, he “pushed her inside and forcefully committed the act”, police said.

Cops are currently searching for the suspect. Investigations continue.