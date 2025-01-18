16-Y-O Baramita girl beaten to death by 40-Y-O

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police are investigating an alleged murder committed on Janelly David, a 16-year-old girl from Barama Line, Baramita in the North West District, which occurred between Wednesday 29th January 2025 and Thursday 30th of January, 2025 at Barama Line, Baramita.

Police are looking for the suspect Eon Moore, age 40 years, who reportedly fled the scene on an ATV in the direction of Five-Star back dam, NWD.

Ranks from Baramita Police Station in Region One and Medic Edghilo of Baramita Cottage Hospital visited the scene at about 11:00 hrs today. It was observed that the scene is a makeshift camp measuring about 12 x 18 feet in length and width.

Police examined the body and observed that the teen was lying motionless face-up in a hammock. She was clad in a peach-colour top and black short pants. Ranks checked the victim’s body and observed marks of violence to her right eye and what appeared to be swelling to the back of her head.

Enquiries disclosed that the victim and suspect are known to each other, and they shared a common law relationship and were living together up to the time of Janelly’s death.

On 29th January 2025 at about 18:30 hrs, a 31-year-old Cook whose camp is about fifteen feet from the couple’s camp at Baramita, said she saw both of them and the victim appeared to be in good spirits and health at the time. Subsequently, the Cook left her camp and went to Central Baramita and she returned at about 10:30 hrs today, where she saw the suspect (Eon Moore) packing his belongings on a Red Suzuki All Terrain Vehicle (ATV), which did not have a Registration number.

The Cook said she asked the suspect where Janelly was and he responded: “She’s sleeping in her hammock”.

The Cook said she immediately checked the hammock and observed Janelly lying motionless with visible marks of violence on her face. At that time, the suspect took off on the AVT and made good his escape.

A report was made to Baramita Police Station. The teen’s body was escorted to Baramita Cottage Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival by the Medic.

A manhunt is presently ongoing for the suspect as investigations continue.