Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh has announced a cash grant of $15,000 per child for students in the public school system. He said the $15,000 will be for children in the nursery, primary, and secondary schools in the public school system.

Finance Minister Dr Ashni Singh has announced the increase of Old Age Pensions from $20,500 to $25,000 effect January 1, 2021. He said this will benefit over 60,000 persons. He also said it will put an additional $4 billion of disposable income in their hands.