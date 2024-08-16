150 job openings available as GYSBI, partners hold career fair on Aug. 24

A career fair held in Region Three last year

Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI), in collaboration with Muneshwers Limited, and its joint venture partners is set to host a career fair on Saturday, August 24, 2024, at the Everest Cricket Club, Camp Road, Georgetown, from 9:00h.

The event will offer over 150 employment opportunities across various sectors, including positions for yard foremen, general labourers, crane operators, forklift operators, administrative assistants, mechanics, welders, plumbers, truck drivers, multi-skilled forklift operators, bus drivers, warehouse attendants, bond porters, hardware counter clerks, sales associates, cashiers, software developers, security personnel, hauler drivers, project managers, auto electricians, civil engineers, diesel mechanics, network administrators, system administrators, onboard and inland marine staff, tug captains, and HSSE officers.

Other participating companies include Paragon Transport and Lifting Services, Cranes Guyana Inc., Harbour Tugs Guyana Inc., Muneshwers Shipping, Paragon Construction, Barge Solutions Guyana Inc., and Muneshwers Events Store.

Executive Director of GYSBI and Muneshwers Limited, Robin Muneshwer emphasised the growing demand for skilled professionals as the companies continue to expand their operations in sectors ranging from oil and gas to construction. He expressed optimism that the fair will attract highly qualified candidates to fill the numerous vacancies and noted that interviews will be conducted on the spot.

“Muneshwers, GYSBI, and all our affiliated companies are experiencing continuous growth, and we currently have over 150 positions available. We strongly encourage individuals who possess the relevant qualifications and experience to attend the fair and participate in the on-site interviews.”

The career fair will also serve as an opportunity for the companies to assess the skills and expertise of applicants for future employment considerations.

Interested candidates are advised to bring their resume, ID card, academic certificates, TIN certificate, and any other relevant supporting documents. For additional information, persons can visit the companies’ social media pages.