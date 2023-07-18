15 new tourism products to be launched in time for Cricket Carnival, CPL matches

Tourism in Guyana

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) will be launching a plethora of tourism products and experiences this year that give both local and international travellers a variety of ‘Destination Guyana’ experiences.

This was stated by GTA’s Director, Kamrul Baksh, in a recent interview with the Department of Public Information (DPI).

While some of these products will be launched in the latter part of this year, the GTA will be taking full advantage of Guyana’s hosting of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) cricket matches.

Some of the products will also be launched in time for the Cricket Carnival celebrations.

“This year, we have the aim of launching at a minimum, 15 new tourism products and we have used the first half of the year to do all the assessments and the training.

“You have quite a few experiences that will be launched in the month of August in anticipation of Cricket Carnival which commences in mid-September,” the GTA Director noted.

During this time, an influx in visitors is expected and as such, GTA is making preparations to add to already existing attractions.

He noted that these new experiences will include nature and adventure-based products, culinary products, and culture and heritage experiences.

He pointed to the recently launched Product Development Grant, which is up to $1 million, which is mainly for already licensed tour operators, since GTA would like these new products to be created by persons who know about the requirements and safety rules for travellers. [DPI]