15 new COVID-19 cases; 2 in ICU

A woman being tested for Covid-19 at one of the Ministry of Health’s testing sites (Filed pic)

Another 15 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

This now takes active cases in Guyana to 386 including two patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining persons in either home (371) or institutional (13) isolation.

Four more other persons are also in institutional quarantine.

Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1278 while some 69,152 persons have since recovered from the life-threatening virus in the country.