15 foreign female nationals found at EBD bar during TIP exercise

Bikers Bar on Covent Garden Public Road, EBD

Some 15 foreign nationals, all of whom are female, were found at an East Bank Demerara bar during a Trafficking in Persons (TIP) exercise.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the exercise was carried out on Thursday, September 8, 2022 sometime around 13:30h at Bikers Bar located on the Covent Garden Public Road, EBD.

It was revealed that the Guyana Police Force, Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security- Counter Trafficking in Persons Unit, based on intelligence received, conducted a cordon and search exercise operation at the bar on Thursday.

During the operation, 15 female foreign nationals were discovered and interviewed.

Currently, an investigation is being undertaken into alleged acts of human trafficking and labour exploitation.

According to the Ministry, at least one suspect has been detained.

The Ministry said it will provide further updates as they become available and wish to further notify the public that the Guyana Police Force will continue to monitor these establishments.