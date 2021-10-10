15 arrested for breaching national curfew

A total of 15 persons were arrested on Saturday for breaching the COVID-19 curfew and for being in spaces that violated the gazetted measures, which limit the occupancy of bars and restaurants to 40 per cent capacity.

The Police have said the arrests were made between 21:30h and 02:20h by the ranks of Regional Division # 4 C, along with ranks from the Guyana Defence Force, as

those ranks were carrying out a COVID-19 enforcement exercise around the division.

Those who were arrested have been identified as Desmond Long, Pamela Deslal, Daniel Pellew, Samuel Jerrick, Troy Miller, Jomo Kelvin, Mohani Singh, Lisa Jagnarine, Chairtram Singh, Leowattie Denpaul, Kiamma Page, Anthony Jacob, Ronald Wilson, Mark Parris and Realon Thang. They have all been placed on station bail, and their matters are scheduled to be tried in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

Only a week ago, a total of 25 persons were arrested and charged for breaching the national curfew. The arrests were made in Buxton, at Chico Ramas Gas Station, and at Melanie Market Square on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

They were all placed on bail and processed to attend the Vigilance Magistrate’s Court, where all these matters were tried.

The National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) has recently announced that the Joint Services would be conducting nationwide patrols to enforce the COVID-19 curfew. The curfew is in effect from 22:30h to 04:00h, but bars and restaurants are to close at 21:30h.

The Guyana Police Force is urging all citizens to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations, and to report all breaches thereof to the COVID-19 Task Force on hotlines 626-6674, 624-3067, 624-2819, and toll-free (GTT) 0180.