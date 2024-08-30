$15.1B Schoonord to Crane highway opens

default

Residents of Region Three celebrated a significant milestone on Thursday, as the new Schoonord to Crane four-lane highway was officially commissioned.

This modern roadway, a cornerstone of the country’s infrastructure development, promises to revolutionise transportation, stimulate economic growth, and create new job opportunities.

Beyond its immediate benefits, the highway unlocks vast tracts of land for residential and commercial development, further bolstering the region’s burgeoning economy and tourism potential.

It is the first phase of a greater plan to connect Crane to Parika, and Parika to Del Conte, and features an emergency lane, 4.1 kilometres of dual-carriageway road, medians, and two roundabouts, among other key elements.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, emphasised the road’s alignment with the government’s ambitious plan to transform Guyana into a major transportation and logistics hub.

“The value creation that you see in this region did not happen by accident. It happened by a carefully articulated vision that outlined a clear strategy as to what the development trajectory will be. What this government has demonstrated is a commitment to hard work,” he said.

He assured that Region Three is set to experience tremendous growth, not only in terms of infrastructure, but also in terms of job creation.

President Ali pointed to the monumental investments his government has poured into the region, drawing a stark contrast to the abject failures of the previous government.

According to the head of state, in the last four years, the PPP/C Government’s investment in Region Three have surpassed that of the previous government by 800 per cent.

“In the last four years alone, in this region, we have spent $28 billion to improve community roads. And every time we build a road in your village…your property values go up. Your net value goes up,” he explained, adding that within the last four years, more than 1,000 roads have been built and maintained in the region.

In housing alone, we have spent 1,321 per cent more than they spent. When you look at our expenditure in housing, over the last four years, we have spent almost $65 billion in region three,” the head of state underlined.

He dismissed critics who seek to disparage the investments made to enhance the well-being of Guyanese citizens, asserting that their attempts to foment strife and disharmony will be unsuccessful.

The revolution of the future is here. Call out the instigators and let them know we are not going back, we are staying on the right track, right into the future with the People’s Progressive Party/Civic Government,” the Guyanese leader emphasised.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips; Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC; Ministers of Housing and Water, Collin Croal and Susan Rodrigues; Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond; Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for Public Affairs Kwame McCoy, other cabinet ministers, officials, and members of the diplomatic corps were in attendance at the ceremony. [DPI]