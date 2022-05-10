$140M modern building to be constructed at GTI

The sod being turned for the $140 million building at GTI’s Woolford Avenue compound

In the next nine months, students attending the Government Technical Institute will benefit from a brand-new building.

The $140 million project is part of a public-private partnership between the Ministry of Education and the Ken Subraj Foundation, which was set up by a former student of GTI.

Once completed, the building will boast an oil and gas laboratory, lecture theatres, smart classrooms, Welfare Unit, and an administrative block among many other amenities.

On Tuesday, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed followed by a sod-turning ceremony at GTI’s Woolford Avenue compound.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mr Alfred King reiterated the Ministry’s mission to improve technical and vocational skills training throughout the country.

He noted that with the current developmental trajectory the country is on, it is important to modernise education delivery and to equip persons with the necessary skills needed to take advantage of the opportunities.

“The working environment is dynamic and is evolving and for our training to meet the needs of the learners and possible employees and to of course be relevant, then we will have to be at the cutting edge knowing what is required to take us to that next century.”

Similarly, Deputy Chief Education Officer responsible for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (DECO-TVET), Dr Ritesh Tularam deemed the project “momentous” as it will ensure the equitable and quality deliverance of TVET education.

Project Manager, Mr Richard Mahase disclosed that Mr Ken Subraj credits GTI for his many successes as it was the institution that molded him. As such, he wanted to give back to its staff and students.

“Today, in our small way, as a small team the rehabilitation of the quadrangular building at GTI will make it better for hundreds of students; so when they look back, they would have seen that the movers and shakers of their time, were caring and proactive to their needs.”

During brief remarks at the sod-turning ceremony, GTI Principle, Dr Renita Crandon expressed gratitude on behalf of the staff and students of the institution.

Avinash Construction and Scrap Metal Company, Inc. has been contracted to undertake the project and has committed to completing it within the stipulated timeframe.