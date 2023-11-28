14-Y-O girl shot by friend’s boyfriend

The pistol which was in the possession of the suspect

A 14-year-old schoolgirl is nursing a gunshot wound to her thumb, after she was shot by her 15-year-old friend’s boyfriend.

The suspect, a 21-year-old resident of Norton Street, Georgetown, has since been arrested.

Police said at around 14:40hrs on Monday, a doctor attached to the Kitty Health Centre reported to the police that the schoolgirl is being treated for a gunshot wound to her left thumb.

As such, ranks went to the health centre where they interviewed the child. At the time, she was in the company of her 15-year-old friend and her friend’s boyfriend, 21-year-old Leon Garraway, a delivery man.

In the presence of her guardian, the 14-year-old victim explained that at around 23:00hrs on Saturday, she was staying by her 15-year-old friend, who resides with the man at Norton Street, Georgetown.

The victim said she observed the boyfriend playing with a firearm when suddenly, she heard a loud explosion and subsequently felt a burning sensation to her left thumb, which then started to bleed.

She related that Garraway then went to his backyard, where he hid the firearm among some concrete blocks. They then went to the Kitty Health Centre, to seek medical attention.

As a result, Garraway was arrested and based on information provided by the injured teenager, a team of police ranks in the company of the suspect then went to his address.

There, a search was conducted in the backyard and the ranks found a black plastic bag hidden among some hollow blocks, which contained a suspected .32 pistol (serial number filed off) with one live round of ammunition.

Garraway was asked if he was the holder of a firearm licence, to which he responded in the negative.

As such, he was told of the offence committed and under caution, he replied by saying his friend “Anthony” gave him the gun.

Investigations are ongoing.