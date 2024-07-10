14-Y-O drowns at National Aquatic Centre

Joel Adams, a 14-year-old student of Dennis Street, Sophia Care Centre, lost his life at about 15:05 hrs yesterday (Tuesday) at the National Aquatic Centre at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

Police investigations revealed that Adams left the Care Centre with a group of children at about 13:30 hrs and went to the Aquatic Centre for a swim programme.

Miss Khemwatti Dasrat, the Caretaker, related that at about 14:55 hrs, she heard the whistle blow at the Aquatic Centre, and the children started to exit the pool.

One of the swim coaches related that she saw when Adams back-flick into the pool, and the Life Guard jumped in the pool to rescue him. He was taken out of the pool and attended to by a Nurse there on stand-by. An ambulance was summoned, and he was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is at the GPHC’s Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.