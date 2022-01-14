14-month-old boy among 6 new Covid deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of January 13th, 2022, six more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1081.

SEX

AGE

REGION

DATE OF DEATH

Vaccination Status

Female

58

Essequibo Islands – West Demerara

January 13

Fully Vaccinated

Female

83

East Berbice-Corentyne

January 12

Unknown

Male

52

East Berbice-Corentyne

January 13

Unvaccinated

Male

14 Months

Barima-Waini

January 11

Unvaccinated

Female

77

East Berbice-Corentyne

January 12

Fully Vaccinated

Male

94

Demerara-Mahaica

January 13

Unknown

Meanwhile, the country also recorded 865 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 49,056.

There are 15 persons in the ICU, 145 in institutional isolation, and 8835 in home isolation.

Recoveries stand at 38,980.