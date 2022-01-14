14-month-old boy among 6 new Covid deaths recorded

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced that as of January 13th, 2022, six more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1081.
SEX
AGE
REGION
DATE OF DEATH
Vaccination Status
Female
58
Essequibo Islands – West Demerara
January 13
Fully Vaccinated
Female
83
East Berbice-Corentyne
January 12
Unknown
Male
52
East Berbice-Corentyne
January 13
Unvaccinated
Male
14 Months
Barima-Waini
January 11
Unvaccinated
Female
77
East Berbice-Corentyne
January 12
Fully Vaccinated
Male
94
Demerara-Mahaica
January 13
Unknown
Meanwhile, the country also recorded 865 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 49,056.
There are 15 persons in the ICU, 145 in institutional isolation, and 8835 in home isolation.
Recoveries stand at 38,980.