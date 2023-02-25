$14 Million Nursery School commissioned at Kokshebai, Region 9

The new Kokshebai Nursery School

Pupils in Kokshebai, South Pakaraimas, Region Nine will no longer have to walk for miles to receive an education with the commissioning of a brand-new school right in their village.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand along with Minister of LocalGovernment and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall officially commissioned theKokshebai Nursery School on Tuesday during a visit to the Upper Takatu- UpperEssequibo region.

Ministers Priya Manickchand and Nigel Dharamlall joined children from Kokshebai to commission the new nursery school

The Kokshebai Nursery School was constructed by Osbert Rebeiro at a cost of $14million.

Previously, the pupils manoeuvred the rough terrains for more than five miles as theytravelled to Taushida, a neighbouring village to receive an education.

Delivering remarks, Minister Manickchand stated that ensuring each child receives aneducation regardless of their geographic location remains a top priority for theGovernment. She told parents that the Government firmly believes that once given theresources, the children of the hinterland can achieve the same success as those on thecoastland.

She further stated that constructing a school is only part of giving children a strongeducation, the other part is ensuring that there are trained teachers in each classroom. TheEducation Minister highlighted that additionally, the Ministry’s Breakfast programmewill be extended to the village, textbooks will be given to each pupil and in July, eachschool-aged child will receive $40,000 through the Because We Care cash grantprogramme.

Minister Dharamalall noted that this is part of the Government’s agenda to ensure everycitizen benefits from the rapid development is taking place.

While in the village, Ministers Manickchand and Dharamlall commissioned a healthfacility. This will ease the villagers’ burden of travelling to other neighbouring villages toaccess basic healthcare.