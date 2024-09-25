$130M LBI well to be completed by November

A $130 million water well is being drilled at La Bonne Intention (LBI) new housing development on the East Coast of Demerara, to supply adequate water to the residents there.

On Tuesday, Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal, along with a team from Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) inspected the well site, which is expected to be completed by November.

“Preparatory work has already commenced…So, I want to ask those who are living here or intend to come here for their patience,” Minister Croal stated.

The original timeline for the project was three months. However, the contractor has assured that workers will operate around the clock to finish ahead of schedule.

Minister Croal noted that the initial contract, awarded to Morris Jefferey for $85 million, was terminated due to non-performance.

The project is now under the management of a new contractor, Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Services. The Central Housing and Planning Authority and Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) are overseeing the drilling of the well.

“This immediate intervention that we are seeking to have will only benefit those living at the front. The major challenge would be for those within the area where the young professional houses are being built,” the housing and water minister explained.

This issue will eventually be addressed over time for residents in the young professional housing area.

Marlon Daniels, Director of Projects at GWI, explained that the well is expected to serve about 2,000 households on both the northern and southern sides of the development.

“North of this location we have about 528 lots. To the south and west we have another 1500 lots….The well is going to be about 200 feet maximum and we expect to be able to extract close to 300 metre cubic of water per hour,” Daniels told the media.

To mitigate water access challenges in the meantime, residents on the northern side can draw from the existing LBI water well. This well is part of broader efforts by the ministry to promote home ownership and occupancy in the new housing schemes.