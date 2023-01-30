13-y-o girl in custody after fatal stabbing of her 19-y-o brother Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

A 13-year-old student has been taken into the custody of the St James police for questioning in connection with the stabbing death of her 19-year-old brother during a dispute they had at their home in the parish on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old unemployed, Noel Demetrius, of a Tucker, Irwin, St James address.

Reports are about 9am, the now deceased and his sister had a dispute, during which a knife was brought into play.

The 19-year-old was reportedly stabbed.

He taken to the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH), where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

