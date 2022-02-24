13-Y-O drowns during birthday celebration at Jubilee Resort

The Jubilee Resort

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the tragic demise of 13-year-old Ray Stuart Jr. who reportedly drowned during his birthday celebration at the Jubilee Resort located at Timehri.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at around 11:00hrs.

The teenager, who hails from Robb Street, Bourda, Georgetown, was taken to the resort by his father to celebrate his 13th birthday.

The teen, the father and other relatives were in the pool when the youngster reportedly ventured into the deeper side and went underwater unnoticed.

After some time had passed and his father observed him missing, he raised an alarm and other relatives began searching for teen.

His lifeless body eventually found in the pool under the water. He was immediately rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre by his father and relatives where he was pronounced him dead on arrival.

Police said the teen did not know how to swim.

Investigations are in progress.