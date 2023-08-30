13-Y-O drowns at Coomaka Mines beach

Hassini Mack

Police in Linden are probing the circumstances surrounding the alleged drowning of a 13-year-old boy which occurred yesterday afternoon at the Coomaka Mines Beach in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The victim, 13-year-old Hassini Mack, of Wisroc New Housing Scheme, reportedly drowned at the beach at about 16:30hrs, during an outing with several other persons.

The body of the 13-year-old victim has not yet been recovered.

Police said at around 14:00hrs, the 13-year-old left his home in the company of a 29-year-old Canadian national, his 25-year-old wife, an American national, both of Kara Kara, Mackenzie, Linden and four other juveniles, to go swimming at the Coomaka Mines beach.

On arrival, the five children along with the Canadian national went into the water.

However, at about 16:30hrs, the victim and one of the other children, a 14 year-old from Wismar, Linden went to “wash off” by the river side.

Police explained that as they began to walk towards the centre of the river, the water started to flow at a fast rate, causing Mack to go underwater.

As they began to shout for help, the 29-year-old Canadian national rushed to their assistance and managed to rescue the 14-year-old. The man attempted to rescue 13-year-old but by that time, he had already disappeared.

The search is continuing for the body of the 13-year-old as investigations continue.