13% hike in prison population

A Guyana Prison Service vessel

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) has recorded a 13% increase in the inmate population across the country and this is being credited to better policing efforts.

Making this revelation was Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot during the annual Senior Officers Conference.

The Prison Director shared that at the end of 2022, the inmate population stood at 1,880.

“In the year 2023, the prison directorate will seek to strengthen inter-agency collaboration with all levels of partnership aimed at creating and promoting prisoners’ rehabilitation and integration, thus, reducing the likelihood of ex-offenders returning to the life of crime and thus eliminating the issue of stigma and discrimination.”

Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn reemphasised that old crimes are being replaced by a new wave, referring to the issue of transnational crime which the system is now faced with.

“In all of this we have challenges of new forms of crime. The police have to deal with issues of…organised crime. The old crimes we are accustomed to doing, having to deal with the question of men and youth it’s a big challenge,” Benn remarked.