$12M worth of cocaine found in Route 31 minibus

The cocaine found

Ranks from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit on Friday unearthed 11.5 kilograms (25 lbs) of cocaine in a Route 31 minibus.

Reports are that CANU officers conducted an intelligence-led operation in Providence, East Bank Demerara, where they intercepted the minibus bearing registration number, BLL 179.

According to CANU, a subsequent search of the minibus, which only had one occupant at the time, led to the discovery of 10 brick-like parcels.

The 33-year-old man of Mon Desir, Canal No 2, West Bank Demerara, was arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters along with the narcotic. The narcotic tested positive for cocaine.

According to CANU, the approximate street value of the cocaine is $12M.Investigations are ongoing.