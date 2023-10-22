124 Poke Bridge allottees identified house lots

These awardees at their house lot at Poke Bridge, Lethem

Some 124 individuals who were allocated house lots at Tract CHPA (Poke Bridge) in Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo), were able to identify their lots in a recent lot identification exercise on Saturday. According to the Ministry of Housing’s Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), the purpose of this activity is to promote occupancy in the new housing development.

In May of this year, a $507 million contract was signed for ongoing infrastructure works in the area.

Upon completion, approximately 400 individuals will gain access to their land.

Some residents have already initiated construction on their homes in various sections of the scheme.

An aerial view of Tract CHPA (Poke Bridge) housing scheme in Lethem

In total, around 575 individuals have been allocated lands at Tract CHPA.

Meanwhile, a number of homes have been completed in the New Culvert City Housing Scheme, under the Lethem Housing Support Programme.

The initiative represents another commitment by President Dr Irfaan Ali to provide affordable homes for Guyanese.

In the first phase of the project, a total of 48 low-income families are slated to benefit. Several other homes are at various stages of completion in the Tabatinga Housing Scheme.

Conceptualised by President Ali, the programme aims to offer affordable housing options to 600 Lethem residents. Each unit spans approximately 550 square feet and includes two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen, and a sanitary facility.

Each home will be constructed at a cost of $3 million, of which $1 million in support for the building cost will be provided by the Ministry.

The Ministry has also partnered with the New Building Society, Republic Bank Guyana Ltd, and the Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry, to offer loans to the tune of $2 million, at a rate of 3.5 per cent to the prospective homeowners.

Furthermore, contracts have been awarded for the procurement of clay bricks from various communities in the region, such as St Ignatius, Kwatamang, Shulinab, and Shea. Timber is also being sourced from the villages of Moco Moco and Surama.